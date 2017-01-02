Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart Undertake New Movie Projects This Year

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are apparently very busy this year. They have new movies to start filming but sadly not together.

Kristen is currently shooting an untitled Lizzie Borden project scheduled to release this year. Meanwhile Rob has three movies- The Lost City of Z, Good Time, and Damsel- lined up this year.

Advertisement

Fans have been dying to see them together for four years now. Although there were some whispers about "Twilight" sequel might happen but everything is calm again now.

Rumors started spreading around about a reboot/sequel is currently in planning stage after Lionsgate's co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger teases a possible new Twilight movie. Lionsgate Films is a film production/distribution studio behind franchises including The Twilight Saga.

During an interview with Screen Daily, Patrick Wachsberger stated that nothing has been official, but there is possibility of a Twilight sequel to happen soon. It will however only happen if author Stephenie Meyer will write another Twilight novel. Liongate will be ready to turn it into a film.

2016 has been a big year for Kristen. The 26-year old had been seen together several times with glamorous Victoria Secret model, Stella Maxwell.

Advertisement

As per Hollywood Life, Kristen and Stella were spotted together in Hollywood recently. They wore casual attires as the "Twilight" actress was donning a ripped jeans and black leggings along with a white tee and jacket.

Meanwhile, her girlfriend flaunted simple black leather pants-tee- jacket combo. However, both of them seem to be camera shy when paparazzi tried to click pictures.

While Kristen looked away from the camera, Stella tried to hide her face. The couple is clearly not comfortable showing off their new relationship to people.

According to INQUISITR, Kristen has been quite busy in her love life recently as she was seen dating numerous girls throughout this year but not settling on one.

The actress started dating her former PA Alicia Cargile and then broke things off with her to date the French singer SoKo. However, she soon went back again to Alicia but it didn't last long even the second time.

Kristen then started dating model Cara Delevingne's ex singer St. Vincent before breaking things off with her for Stella Maxwell. Unlike Kristen, Rob Pattinson just celebrated his two years of togetherness with his fiancé Tyga.