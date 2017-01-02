'Pokemon Sun & Moon' Update: Full-fledged Pokédex And Postgame Guide Launching In Feb 2017

"Pokemon Sun and Moon" has already turned into a matter of immense interest generation loads of buzz among the gamers. Introduced on November 18, 2016, the game has already gained utmost popularity being listed as the most sold title of 2016. During its official debut, it has had already seen an official guide to its extent. Now another second official guide is lined up by the company for a release in February 2017. As per reports, it will contain the complete Alola region Pokedex as well as power-packed information on postgame content.

According to Siliconera, the "Alola Region Pokédex & Postgame Adventure Guide" will include a Pokédex for Alola region Pokémon as well as certain hint guiding how to put moves, abilities, locations, stats, and Evolutions. Also, there would be lists of other features included in the pack which would deal with various TMs, gameplay items, Z-Crystals, and Barriers.

The description for this guide which has been officially declared as "If getting all the Pokémon from the Alola region is your goal, or if you simply want the latest info on all these amazing Pokémon, then Pokémon Sun & Pokémon Moon: The Official Alola Region Collector's Edition Pokédex & Postgame Adventure Guide will be your go-to for the info you need!"

As per a report by Attack of the Fanboy, Pokemon saga has witnessed its 20th anniversary in the year of 2016. The bud of Pokemon was first cultivated in Japan as 'Red and Green' on February 27, 1996. The franchise expanded overseas to the American regions as Red and Blue in 1998 gaining much popularity as it encouraged players to battle and trade Pokemon with other trainers. Since the beginning days till now, the saga has seen many new developments, update, hype in detailing & different levels and popularity hikes

The Alola Region Pokédex & Postgame Adventure Guide will be released in two editions: primarily, a standard version and the secondary one is a high-end collector's edition. The Pre-order for both the versions is available now in Amazon. Pokemon Sun and Moon is playable in both Nintendo 3Ds and 2Ds system.