“Street Fighter V” Season 2 DLC May Include Sagat, Says Reports

Sagat, who is not currently available in the fifth edition of Street Fighter video games has a chance of being included in the game in the course of Season 2, says recent reports. A Recent tweet by Capcom Fighters has attracted a lot of attention as the fans of the "Street Fighter" game have always been fond of Sagat.

Twitter Image Leaks on Street Fighter V Season 2 DLC

The tweeted image showed a bunch of notable players standing before a statue that looked familiar. The tweet received numerous comments saying that the Statue has not gone unnoticed and it required for Sagat to be included in "Street Fighter V."

Advertisement

Street Fighter V Season 2 Will Add New Characters

It is also important to note that five more DLC characters are going to be included in the game as the Season 2 proceeds. However, it is yet to be revealed if Sagat will be one of them. Reports also suggest that it is expected that a list of the additions to be made in the Season 2 will comprise mostly of new characters, unlike the usually redesigned franchise favorites. Also, it is more apt to add Sagat this year so that he could also be different.

Reason Behind Cutting Off Sagat

In an interview with Famitsu, Siliconera has explained to fans on why Sagat is not already available in the current "Street Fighter V." He had stated that the reason behind cutting Sagat out of the initial lineup as the developers felt that his fighting style was way too similar to the other characters already on the list.

Advertisement

Sagat To Be Added In Season 2

However, a lot of fans did not appreciate the idea of cutting Sagot out. Looks like the developer is trying to fix this unhappiness of their fans by including the Muay Thai specialist finally, in Season 2, reports the ecumenical news. However, as there is not any official confirmation yet, fans may have to keep their fingers crossed until there are any further updates or the actual release.