Triple Treat in Toronto Tonight with Venus, Mars and the Moon Over the City For the 2nd Time

2017 is going to be a worthwhile year when it comes to astronomy with a lineup of wonderful astronomical phenomena. First is a dance between two heavenly bodies that actually happen about twice a year; the moon, Venus and Mars will be closest to Toronto tonight. The moon will cross the southwestern sky and will be in between Venus and Mars.

The Star reported that around 6 p.m. today, the moon will be seen in between the two planets. Last Sunday night, the moon was seen just below Venus which was the brightest object in the dark sky. This encore performance tonight will appear just above Mars. Allard Schipper, from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada's Toronto branch said that this beautiful phenomenon happens around twice a year and most of the time people are not aware that it is happening. He said that this mostly happens during the early morning when only the most dedicated skygazer is awake.

Aside from Venus, Mars and the moon meeting, there will be a short meteor shower called the Quadrantids. This is a lovely sight with around 120 meteors per hour.

Space reported a similar event over the Toronto skyline last December 2. Astrophotographer Mike Killian took a photo of the crescent moon aligning with Venus over Toronto. The photograph was taken during a clear night and the result was awesome. But this shot would be incomparable to tonight's triple treat which Killian and other photographers would not want to miss.

After this phenomenon, sky watchers can expect a penumbral lunar eclipse on April, a few more meteor showers and the grand finale: a total solar eclipse called the 'Big One' which will be on August 21. The eclipse will be seen across the United States. Just this New Year's Eve a comet appeared in the northern hemisphere and according to reports 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková actually scoots near the earth every 5.25 years.