Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 | Updated at 10:50 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Victoria Beckham, Mel C Mini Comeback - The Spice Girls Bid Farewell to 2016 With Hit Single "2 Become 1"

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 11:38 AM EST
#SpiceGirlWannabe Photoshoot

#SpiceGirlWannabe Photoshoot(Photo : (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for St Pancras Renaissance Hotel))

(Photo : melaniecmusic)

A much of a Spice Girls reunion to remember!

According to People, the former Spice Girls prodigies bid farewell to the year 2016 as Victoria Beckham and Melanie Chisholm set fire to the stage at the New Year's Eve in Maldives.

Throwing it back to 1996, the ladies stole their audiences' hearts as they performed their pop hit "2 Become 1" at the fashion designer's New Year's Eve rendezvous on the mesmerizing island of Maldives.

It seems as if the spark is still there as the Spice Girls set the seal to the year 2016 in a nostalgic way.

Mel C put on a loved-up display with Victoria and the picture was posted on


http://">Instagram.

Mel C was hired to perform at her husband David's New Year bash in the Amilla Fushi resort in Maldives. The musical rendezvous, however, turned into a magical one when the duo decided to hit it off with their hit song.

Victoria's husband David was also present at the star-studded soirée along with daughter Harper. The father daughter duo was all smiles, relishing the moment as their wife and mother takes the lead on stage.

Geri Horner, Mel B and Emma Bunton were not present at the not-so-ordinary gig. Although, the three of them decided to plan for their band's 20th anniversary celebrations. According to The Sun, "They've always been great pals, but have got closer over the past few months due to their shared stance on the Spice Girls comeback. There was no way Mel [C] was going to turn down the invite as the gig will be something special." It definitely was an unforgettable performance, giving fans some major nostalgia while ringing in 2017!

The Spice Girls came forward and had mini informal reunions back in 2016. One of them happened when Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell Horner caught up with Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton on the day when she announced the news of her pregnancy.

TagsSpice Girls, Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Dark Tower Eward Elric

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on December 1, 2016 in New York City

NBA Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo:The Most Fascinating Point Guard In History

The Milwaukee Bucks super star Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken a place in the history of NBA, Giannis is known as the most interesting point guards.
UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey's Fighting Future Plus Recent Defeat
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls

NBA Roundup: Jimmy Butler’s Big Night Lifts Chicago Bulls
Is Nico Rosberg Going To Retire Soon?

Is Nico Rosberg Going To Retire Soon?
NBA News: Draymond Green Gets Triple Double As Warriors Topped Nuggets

NBA News: Draymond Green Gets Triple Double As Warriors Topped Nuggets
Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks leaps to save a ball from going out of bounds against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on November 9, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

NBA Trade Rumors: Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks
Anushka Sharma, girlfriend of Virat Kohli applauds as Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching 50 runs during day five of the Third Test match between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: When Bollywood Meets The Cricketer Lovestory [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics