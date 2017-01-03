Victoria Beckham, Mel C Mini Comeback - The Spice Girls Bid Farewell to 2016 With Hit Single "2 Become 1"

A much of a Spice Girls reunion to remember!

According to People, the former Spice Girls prodigies bid farewell to the year 2016 as Victoria Beckham and Melanie Chisholm set fire to the stage at the New Year's Eve in Maldives.

Advertisement

Throwing it back to 1996, the ladies stole their audiences' hearts as they performed their pop hit "2 Become 1" at the fashion designer's New Year's Eve rendezvous on the mesmerizing island of Maldives.

It seems as if the spark is still there as the Spice Girls set the seal to the year 2016 in a nostalgic way.

Mel C put on a loved-up display with Victoria and the picture was posted on



http://">Instagram.

Mel C was hired to perform at her husband David's New Year bash in the Amilla Fushi resort in Maldives. The musical rendezvous, however, turned into a magical one when the duo decided to hit it off with their hit song.

Victoria's husband David was also present at the star-studded soirée along with daughter Harper. The father daughter duo was all smiles, relishing the moment as their wife and mother takes the lead on stage.

Geri Horner, Mel B and Emma Bunton were not present at the not-so-ordinary gig. Although, the three of them decided to plan for their band's 20th anniversary celebrations. According to The Sun, "They've always been great pals, but have got closer over the past few months due to their shared stance on the Spice Girls comeback. There was no way Mel [C] was going to turn down the invite as the gig will be something special." It definitely was an unforgettable performance, giving fans some major nostalgia while ringing in 2017!

The Spice Girls came forward and had mini informal reunions back in 2016. One of them happened when Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell Horner caught up with Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton on the day when she announced the news of her pregnancy.