Top secret facts about A Series of Unfortunate Events; Neil Patrick Harris teases inside story

Fans are waiting anxiously for the upcoming drama television series from Netflix "A Series of Unfortunate Events." Originally a series of 13 novels, the work has already been movie previously.

Netflix has been quite excited to market the series and doing it in their own unique way. The channel is leaving clues which can be understood by hardcore novel readers only.

Advertisement

In the first trailer the words, "Very Flammable Dandelions" can be seen written behind Patrick Warburton. When googled the phrase, a website appears which contains the concept art of Count Olaf's house from episodes 1 and 2: "The Bad Beginning".

In the similar way, the trailer "Meet Count Olaf", another phrase "Viscerale Fantabulous Debut" can be spotted. This time it takes fans to another site with concept art from episodes 3 and 4.

The show's official account also tweeted the words "Vital Fan Disclosure", which led the fans to more concept arts from episodes 5 and 6. There are also 49 other V.F.D. related sites to further market the Netflix series.

In a recent interview with AV Club, Neil Patrick Harris who plays the role of Count Olaf talked about his character, the series future and how his musical talent was explored during the shooting.

Advertisement

Harris admitted that the inspiration to play the dark yet extremely unique character of Count Olaf mostly came from the novels. Since the series made sure not to divert too much from the original text except where it's absolutely necessary.

The first season of the series will be 8 episodes long. These 8 episodes will cover the events happening in the first four books in the novel series. Each book will have two episodes covering it and Netflix is planning to do three seasons to completely execute the whole story.

Harris further admitted that there will be several musical numbers in the series and also hinted that he may or may not have lend his voice for the theme song of the series. Apart from the theme song there will a Count Olaf introduction song, called "The Count."

While talking to TV Guide, Harris mentioned that although Olaf was a fun character to play but it was physically straining. Harris needed to wear prosthetic makeup and it took three hours of makeup session every day to transform Harris into Olaf.

Lemony Snicket the "author" of the novels will also appear in the tv series as a character played by Patrick Warburton. A Series of Unfortunate Events will be released on Netflix on Friday, January 13th.

For those who don't know, the story follows the orphan siblings Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire and their turbulent lives of with murderous relative, Count Olaf. But soon the kids discover a secret society known as V.F.D. and find out that the society is somehow connected with both Olaf and their deceased parents.