Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 | Updated at 10:50 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy A (2017) Series Introduced With Water Resistance Design, Android Marshmallow

By Shailesh (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 02:22 AM EST
Samsung Discontinues Production And Sale Of Defective Galaxy Note 7

Samsung Discontinues Production And Sale Of Defective Galaxy Note 7(Photo : Getty Images/Spencer Platt)

Samsung is all set to come up with all new Galaxy series A in 2017.Samsung has been in profit with its mid-range of Galaxy devices which give a premium feel for a while now and it got a nice push in sales with its 'A' series Smartphone.

Samsung has now announced new 2017 series Smartphone in the same series boasting features such as water and dust resistance (IP68 Certification included) which had been till now restricted to flagship models only reports, PhoneArena.

The new Galaxy A3, A5 & A7 models (2017 series) follow the same tradition of premium Galaxy S series looks with slower specs and tweaks. Every model in this series has a metal frame with a glass back, home button cum fingerprint scanner and internal specs of 32 GB internal storage and 1.92 GHz processor justifying their mid-range status. 

 Galaxy A5 & A7 will be featuring a 1080p display with 5.2inch and 5.7inch screen size respectively whereas the lower range A3 model will get a 720p display with 4.7-inch screen size.

One of the USP of these devices according to Samsung though is their new improved cameras with 16-megapixel lenses on the front and rear of the A7 & A5 with improved autofocus and low light performance. With Samsung Galaxy S7and S7Edge's rave reviews for outstanding camera performance, it is safe to say that the company's mid-range device users might be in for a delight though we can't confirm anything before some hands on experience of these new flashy devices reports,The Verge.

These new series devices will be first released in Russia this month and then will be expanded to other European markets, although the pricing of these products is yet to be revealed. Some previous reports claim the Galaxy A5 will be available for $378, while Galaxy A7 should be selling for $424.

It is safe to assume that Galaxy A3 will be cheapest of all three devices. Each of these devices will come in four color options: Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud. All the new smartphones will have Marshmallow preloaded with an assurance of Nougat update in future.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Best-selling Steam Games prices slashed, here’s everything you need to know

NBA Rumors: Donatas Motiejunas Moving To Pelicans

NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Reportedly linked To Paul Millsap,Kyle Korver, and Thabo Sefolosha

These Are The 10 Things Most Likely To Destroy The World

Few Of The Most Anticipated IOS And Android Games To Look For This Year

TagsGalaxy A series, Galaxy A 2017, Samsung midrange devices, Galaxy A features, mid range water resistant, IP68 Galaxy A devices

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Dark Tower Eward Elric

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on December 1, 2016 in New York City

NBA Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo:The Most Fascinating Point Guard In History

The Milwaukee Bucks super star Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken a place in the history of NBA, Giannis is known as the most interesting point guards.
UFC 207 Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey's Fighting Future Plus Recent Defeat
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls

NBA Roundup: Jimmy Butler’s Big Night Lifts Chicago Bulls
Is Nico Rosberg Going To Retire Soon?

Is Nico Rosberg Going To Retire Soon?
NBA News: Draymond Green Gets Triple Double As Warriors Topped Nuggets

NBA News: Draymond Green Gets Triple Double As Warriors Topped Nuggets
Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks leaps to save a ball from going out of bounds against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on November 9, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

NBA Trade Rumors: Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks
Anushka Sharma, girlfriend of Virat Kohli applauds as Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching 50 runs during day five of the Third Test match between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: When Bollywood Meets The Cricketer Lovestory [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics