Samsung Galaxy A (2017) Series Introduced With Water Resistance Design, Android Marshmallow

Samsung is all set to come up with all new Galaxy series A in 2017.Samsung has been in profit with its mid-range of Galaxy devices which give a premium feel for a while now and it got a nice push in sales with its 'A' series Smartphone.

Samsung has now announced new 2017 series Smartphone in the same series boasting features such as water and dust resistance (IP68 Certification included) which had been till now restricted to flagship models only reports, PhoneArena.

The new Galaxy A3, A5 & A7 models (2017 series) follow the same tradition of premium Galaxy S series looks with slower specs and tweaks. Every model in this series has a metal frame with a glass back, home button cum fingerprint scanner and internal specs of 32 GB internal storage and 1.92 GHz processor justifying their mid-range status.

Galaxy A5 & A7 will be featuring a 1080p display with 5.2inch and 5.7inch screen size respectively whereas the lower range A3 model will get a 720p display with 4.7-inch screen size.

One of the USP of these devices according to Samsung though is their new improved cameras with 16-megapixel lenses on the front and rear of the A7 & A5 with improved autofocus and low light performance. With Samsung Galaxy S7and S7Edge's rave reviews for outstanding camera performance, it is safe to say that the company's mid-range device users might be in for a delight though we can't confirm anything before some hands on experience of these new flashy devices reports,The Verge.

These new series devices will be first released in Russia this month and then will be expanded to other European markets, although the pricing of these products is yet to be revealed. Some previous reports claim the Galaxy A5 will be available for $378, while Galaxy A7 should be selling for $424.

It is safe to assume that Galaxy A3 will be cheapest of all three devices. Each of these devices will come in four color options: Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud. All the new smartphones will have Marshmallow preloaded with an assurance of Nougat update in future.