Amal Clooney reportedly pregnant with twins amid divorce gossip from George Clooney; The actor gets slammed on Twitter

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin have found themselves surrounded by divorce rumors for the past several weeks. And now new reports claim that Amal is pregnant with twins amid divorce rumors.

As per Daily Star, an insider revealed that the Lebanese-British lawyer Amal Clooney née Alamuddin is expecting twins later this year. If rumores to be believed then ironically wanting kids is one of the reasons behind the speculations of George-Amal divorce.

According to First Post, OK! Magazine stated that Amal and George are reportedly going for a massive $300 million split. The report quoted a source claiming that Amal wanted children but George didn't.

The source added that the couple do love and respect each other. But they are now realizing they want different things in life. And this had led to the feud between them.

Fans and friends were very excited when the couple got married in a star studded wedding ceremony in 2014. The wedding was widely covered by media.

Although George at one point did agree to have children but since then he had backed out. It is great pressure on him which the actor is not ready to take yet.

Amal reportedly did not take this news very well and now friends and family fears they will see the dream couple splitting up very soon. Amal and George are now rumored to be living separate lives already.

It seems like "Ocean's Eleven" actor is getting a lot of heat nowadays. According to INQUISITR, political commentator Ann Coulter has bashed George Clooney among other celebrities on Twitter stating that these actors have influenced the recently held presidential election.

Ann wrote in the post "Gov claims hostile actors tried to influence election. Yeah, Madonna Lena Dunham George Clooney Jennifer Lawrence Olivia Wilde Alec Baldwin".