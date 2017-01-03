Recent Slide Leaks In Weibo Reveal Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Features Prior To CES 2017

While on one hand Qualcomm is getting geared up for the release of it Snapdragon 835 chipset at the CES event and fans are eagerly waiting for the release since it was first revealed by Samsung and Qualcomm in November 2016, a slide show consisting of most of the important information on the upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset gets leaked via Weibo.

Slide Leaks in Weibo on Snapdragon 835

With just a few days to go for the official unveiling of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Chipset at the CES 2017 Event, the leaks have created increased interest among fans to get the most powerful chipset ever made for Android device. The leak reveals major details on what fans can expect in terms of performance, features, and efficiency of the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor chipset has been built on Samsung's 10nm FinFET process technology that will allow the Kryo 280 cores to run at a comparatively faster rate than its predecessor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Will Offer Enhanced Efficiency At Less Power Consumption

According to the reports by wccftech, the Snapdragon 820 processor which was built using Samsung's 14nm FinFET process technology could offer maximum running frequency of 2.20GHz, while the Snapdragon 835 Chipset that is built using the10nm FinFET process technology will be able to offer 2.45GHz processing speed. The maximum running speed of the efficiency core amounts to 1.90GHz. However, the Snapdragon 835 processor brings a drastic reduction in the overall power consumption. Reports suggest that the latest chipset will be able to reduce the overall power consumption up to 50 percent when compared to the 28nm FinFET built Snapdragon 801 Processor.

Other Added Features Of The Snapdragon 835 Chipset

According to the reports by PhoneArena, the Snapdragon 835 is also equipped with the gigabit-class X16 LTE modem which will allow smartphone OEMs to cut down the thickness of phones and boost up their total battery capacity. Adreno 540, which is the graphics processing unit in the Snapdragon 835 SoC, is expected to support as many as 60 times more colors when compared to the Snapdragon chipsets currently available in the market. The leaked slides also revealed the other features such as 4K resolution video playback support at an unchanging frame rate speed of 60 fps and more. The upcoming chipset will also sport features like Vulkan and DirectX 12 API support.

Reports also reveal that Qualcomm is trying to come up with an exclusive Quick Charge 4.0 technology, that will power the batteries to 50 percent charge within 15 minutes at a charging speed which is 20 percent faster than QC 3.0. Fans can expect more details on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor once it hits the center stage at the CES trade event 2017.