Ubisoft’s 'Watch Dogs 2' New T-Bone Chaos Event Third Challenge Video Gets Released

Ubisoft recently released the third challenge video of the new 'Watch Dogs 2' T-Bone Chaos Event. The video was posted on the official UbisoftUS page on YouTube that offers complete details about the challenge. Fans who have been following the event ever since Ubisoft launched it before two weeks will definitely have something interesting to find from the video.

The Ubisoft T-Bone Chaos Event Weekly Challenges

Ubergizmo says that the 'Watch Dogs 2' game always offers its players a number of interesting things apart from the main story missions that will help players to take a break into an alternate mission.

The Ubisoft T-Bone Chaos Event that was launched two weeks ago is one such alternate mission month-long in-game event. The event allows players to find a new challenge once in a week for all four weeks. 'Watch Dogs 2' has entered into the third week of the Ubisoft T-Bone Chaos Event and the game makers have released a detailed video on the third challenge on their YouTube channel. Players will be rewarded with in-game currencies, gears, and incentives upon completion of the challenge.

Win In-Game Cash Of $35000

According to iTechPost, the third week challenge has been named by Ubisoft as "Blow the Lid Off." Players who complete the challenge will get an in-game cash of $35,000. Ubisoft holds the challenge available to explore and break for a period of one week starting from January 2, 2017, to January 8, 2017.

Players are required to complete an agonizing 30 explosive kills on enemies while fighting back a new kind of enemy, named Grenadier who has been introduced exclusively on the T-Bone DLC bundle.

Challenges In The Other Weeks Of The Event

For the first week was called the "Quite the Warm Up" that allowed players to win the T-Bone Chaos event bag. The second week was named as "Taco Truck Mayhem" challenge on completion of which players won an in-game cash of $30,000. The third week challenge has just kick started. Players can jump into the challenge and "Blow the Lid Off" to win their in-game cash.

Players can also take up the " Better Together Challenge," that will be available from January 16, 2017, to January 22, 2017, which will allow them to win the T-Bones Chaos event car skin. Players can download the event content from the PlayStation game website for free.