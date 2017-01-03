OnePlus Rolls Out Solution For Network Drop Issue Of OnePlus 2

The Chinese device giant OnePlus suffered some immense amount of trouble with the OxygenOS 3.5.5 update based on Android Marshmallow which was evolved just a week back, as a major portion of OnePlus smartphone users reported frequent network drop after installing this update. Focusing its development on resolving the matter, the company recently launched another update to fix that issue dubbed as OxygenOS 3.5.6 software update.

According to Phone Arena, the update has been specially rolled out by OnePlus for OnePlus 2 users. The update should fix persistent network drops that many OnePlus 2 owners have been complaining of from about a week long time after installing the previous 3.5.5 update. The report further briefs that the update just provides the fix for this issue, it doesn't come with any sort of improvements.

As per OnePlus, the latest update OxygenOS 3.5.6 Hotfix which has been unveiled as an over the air (OTA) content for downloading and installing has been rolled out as an "incremental rollout". Which means that in the initial stage, it will be available to a small percentage of OnePlus 2 users. Although, the company has already promised that it will bring the update to all the OnePlus users as soon as possible.

Some potential sources even stated that the company is currently working on developing a solution for those users who have reported an issue of IMEI number loss from their handsets. The company has even rolled over Android 7.0 Nougat update for its OnePlus 3 and 3T. According to reports, the Android 7.0 Nougat update based on OxygenOS 4.0 has also been launched as an "incremental rollout".

So, this will again be rolled out as primarily to a certain number of users of OnePlus 3 and 3T. And gradually it will be evolved to the handsets of all owners. OnePlus has also announced the release of Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 3T users.

