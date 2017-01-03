Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: When Bollywood Meets The Cricketer Lovestory

The love story of NH10's Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli has been all ups and downs as India's limelight brightens on these two personalities. Like all celebrity couples, they likewise share all the hassles of lack of privacy and speculations from fans and media, as they hope for a happy ending for them. But it seems the young stars are still enjoying their fame, their careers, and their relationship which seem to be giving out promising signs of forever.

As The Indian Express gives a rundown of Anushka Sharma's relationship with Virat Kohli, their first meeting was on 2013 during a TV commercial shoot they had together. From then on, they have been spotted attending each other's shows and games as fans call their union "as Bollywood-meets-the-cricketer". A year after, Sharma and Kohli gave in separate revelations on the status of their relationship, saying that they have nothing to hide, thus confirming all their actions and dates to having a relationship.

From then on they have attended every function and every game there is from Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash to their official red carpet appearance together at the Vogue Beauty Awards, on July 2015. And like all career-driven celebrities, they have also drifted apart due to their hectic schedules and commitments.

Advertisement

Their well-publicized relationship has gained all its benefits and disadvantages but at the end, their firm support to each other landed well to their bashers and fans. And up until now, the couple's holiday trip to Uttarakhand has created a media rumor that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has already engaged during this trip, along with their families. According to a report from Financial Express, the rumor was immediately extinguished by Virat Kohli's announcement over his social media account, denying such rumors and thereby ending all confusions.

Virat Kohli has always been straightforward in dealings with rumors and on his social media updates. That is why fans have always hoped for them to enter into the next level of their relationship based on the clear exchange of affection and feelings from Sharma and Kohli.