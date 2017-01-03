'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 3 Returns January 3: Episodee 10 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

"NCIS: New Orleans" Season 3 is currently on a short break and episode 10 won't be aired till January 3, 2017. On the bright side, CBS Television Network has finally revealed the official plot synopsis and the promo clip for the newest episode titled "Follow the Money".

Vanessa Ferlito officially joins the cast of "NCIS: New Orleans" Season 3. According to Ecumenical News, Vanessa Ferlito will play the role of FBI Agent Tammy Gregorio and she's someone with a shady past.

During the first half of the season, we found out that FBI Agent Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) became increasingly attached to her new colleagues in New Orleans. In a twist we didn't see coming, used to be in a relationship with a woman. We also saw that Agent La Salle (Lucas Black) really wasn't the father of baby Tucker.

With that being said, the series' executive producer, Brad Kern, said about Gregorio, "The gods have a way of bringing us back, in way, of what we're trying to run from. We will be confronting that emotionally and literally as the season progresses."

The series is understandably quiet about what the next episodes will be like, but fans are sure in for a great surprise, the show hinted. Kern also said that Sebastian will both be a special agent and forensic agent, meaning he will be working in the lab, but will also take his skills to the field.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 10, Spoilers Guide notes, "Pride must protect a beloved family friend who is engaged to the number one suspect in the ongoing NCIS and FBI cartel case."

'"NCIS: New Orleans" Season 3 episode 10 is titled as "Follow the Money". The series returns on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET first and exclusive on CBS Television Network.

