'Cars 3' Update: Full-length Trailer To Be Released This Week

The New Year has just kicked off right for those people who truly love Disney Pixar movies. It has been announced that the pair will be releasing the first full-length trailer for "Cars 3" later this week, and they even made the announcement along with an action-packed teaser trailer.

Where to watch the Trailer

You can head over to YouTube and check out the 20-second sneak peek video. Everyone is getting hyped for Lightning McQueen and the gang's long-awaited comeback to the big screen.

If you are already locked towards tuning in for the official trailer, then you might want to be watching ESPN on the 9th of January. The video will officially debut during the College Football Playoff National Championship starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Earlier Sneak peak

According to Comicbook fans were already teased with some footage from the movie earlier this year, leaving fans hanging. The teaser showed the franchise's main protagonist racing at an event before witnessing McQueen getting involved in a traumatic car wreck.

The accident showed the red Racecar flying in the air while various bits of his exterior went flying everywhere. The teaser made everyone speculate that everything would significantly change from that moment on, taken aback by the franchise's dark turn.

However, the upcoming sneak peeks video gives hints at a more fast-paced and action-packed preview than the teaser trailer. You can watch the sneak peek video below!

"Cars 3" Synopsis

Here is the official description of "Cars 3," courtesy of Heroichollywood:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen suddenly finds himself pushed away from the sport that he loves. To get back on track, he will need the aid of an up and coming eager young race technician with her own plans of winning, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turn of events. Proving that Rust-eze's #95 isn't done just yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage!

"Cars 3" will be hitting theaters on June 16, 2017.