Sony Xperia X (2017) Leaked Image – Boasts Sleek Edgeless Display, No Front Buttons, In Black & Gold

A blurry image of the new Sony Xperia X (2017) has been leaked online and despite the quality and the angle of the photo, the flagship phone looks exquisitely flawless. Reports say that the leaked image is actually a press image and it is the front part of the black Xperia X variant.

The leaked Sony Xperia X (2017) photo shows that the phone has thin bezels according to GSM Arena. From the angle the photo was taken, it was difficult to ascertain the position of the phone sensors. The Sony Xperia X in the photo is sitting inside its box but the volume keys are visible concluding that these have been moved to the left of the device.

The box has some texts saying 'New Xperia X' and at the bottom, a few words that are quite difficult to decipher. Reports say that the words could be #TheGreatest. It is unsure though where the image was obtained and therefore it could be legit or not.

Meanwhile, Pocket-lint reported another leaked image of the Sony Xperia X a week earlier. This image was of the front part of the gold variant of the mobile phone and was very blurry. Released online by Slashleaks, the phone also had a seamless design with no visible front home or back buttons.

There is no visible fingerprint scanner and rumors say that this security feature could be embedded in the display. The two leaked photos also leave viewers guessing as to where the power button actually is. And just like the leaked photo of the Sony Xperia X (2017) in black finish, there is no way to find out the features of the gold version which means Sony Xperia fans would have to wait for the CES or the MWC.

The CES will be on January 5 to 8, 2017 in Las Vegas while the Mobile World Congress will be on February 27 to March 2, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.