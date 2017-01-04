'Assassin’s Creed Movie': Michael Fassbender Says There Won’t Be A Curse

"Assassin's Creed" has been one of Ubisoft's well known creations that took gaming to an extra level. The game has been very successful and it was later on turned into a movie after many years.

Apart from all the other games that have been turned in movies Assassin's Creed has never been arguable on its success. However, there has been talk about the game having a curse but Michael Fassbender the Assassin's Creed star says there won't be a curse and he believes that it is all about the story and the cinema experience.

In an interview the star stated that he was not even aware that there was such kind of curse or at least rumors about the curse. He certainly enjoyed himself doing the film and the curse did not faze him at all as per Digital Spy.

According to Michael people need a story and it will be worse if all the earlier adaptations had been successful and this particular one was not. The curse is said to be for the video game and not the movie and Michael is not scared of it reported Film Player.

The film is satisfying and it brings an incredible experience by following the storyline of the game. There are certain exceptions because the game has many versions and the film will not be able to cover every single detail. But the crew and the cast have done an amazing job.

With many different parts of the game and now that the film has also been released the so called curse has still not been broken yet. There are possibilities for the Assassin's Creed to become a series of movies like the game itself. As for the curse nobody knows for sure what is it all about and especially Michael has no idea what does it mean.