Congrats! Janet Jackson Welcomes A Son From Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson opened 2017 with a happy news: a baby boy. The 50-year-old R&B diva welcomed her first son on January 3, 2017, from husband Wissam al Mana.

As told by her representative to USmagazine, Michael Jackson's younger sister, and husband were excited and thrilled to have a son, named Eissa al Mana. The representative also added that Jackson had a smooth delivery process. The baby is the first child for both Jackson and al Mana. Jackson previously married musician James DeBarge and video music director Rene Elizondo, Jr. Jackson and Qatari businessman Al Mana secretly wed in 2012. It is reported that the superstar converted to Islam due to her third marriage.

The"Miss You Much"singer decided to postpone her Unbreakable world tour after posting a video message on Facebook in April. She informed fans that she needed to rest as ordered by doctors. But she promised she would start the tour again as soon as possible and would not forget her fans.

After the announcement, the singer was away from the spotlight until she was spotted shopping at a London's baby shop. Before the delivery, Jackson gave the latest update on her pregnancy, greeting fans saying that she appreciated fans' love and support.

In early January 2016, Jackson snubbed the rumors that she postponed tours to battle against cancer. She said she had no cancer and was recovering, as quoted by CNN.

Born in a musical family, Jackson started performing when she was little. In 1982, she released her debut album Janet Jackson, which reached number 84 on the pop chart. But, she gained a big success four years later with her second album Control. Her hits"What Have You Done For Me Lately" and "When I Think Of You" topped ached number one on the chart. Jackson also won five Grammy Awards.

Her hit "Nasty" was even played hundreds of times when Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton" a nasty woman" in the third presidential campaign in October, 2016.

