'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 9 Spoilers & Update: Dean In Serious Trouble Forgetting Sam & Himself; EP Revealed The Government Captured The Winchester Brothers

Just a few weeks from now, the CW's "Supernatural," fantasy horror adventure drama is set to comeback. Fans are now thrilled and excited for the next episode of the 12th season, as the last episode aired on Thursday, January 26 wherein Dean and Sam were being carted on cuffs. But Andrew Dabb, the executive producer of the series slams the biggest fan theory pertaining to the main culprit of the suddent arrest of the Winchester brothers.

Yes, Dabb just scrapple the idea that the British Men of Letters are responsible for the Winchester's arrest. TV Line reported that the next episode will feature Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), having some problem pertaining to his memory. The report further suggests that Dean has suddenly changed into unknown personality in the later episodes of the twelfth season.

Dean's problem with his memory affects those people around him and his relationship with them. Fans gonna witness a whole new Dean; he will be more outgoing, easy, and will be more fun. The story goes more on him, he is starting to forget his brother, and even starting to forget himself, Dean is indeed in a serious trouble.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dabb debunks the famous theory that the British Men of Letters are responsible for the brother's arrest, but the executive producer finally revealed that it was really the "Secret Service," Den of Geek has reported. He further stated that it was the government that grabbed them and this second part of the season will feature more airtime to Misha Collins who played the character of Castiel from the Men of Letters.

Andrew Dabb also revealed that Castiel (Misha Collins) and Mary (Samantha Smith) will be having a connection regarding with the sudden arrest of the Winchester brothers. The next episode will be focusing also on the character of Lucifer portrayed by Mark Pellegrino and his unborn child. Fans can be recalled that he impregnated a woman but run away and his child will surely live.

The CW's "Supernatural" Season 12 ep 9 "First Blood" will return to the small screen on January 26, 2017.