Megyn Kelly Switches To NBC News - Fox May Have Snubbed Anchor’s Pay Raise Request

Megyn Kelly has bid Fox News goodbye forever to seek better career options in rival news network NBC. Her move was announced to day by Andrew Lack, chairman of the NBC Universal News Group. Reports say that the 45-year old anchor was asking for a multimillion dollar pay raise to stay at the network but apparently it was a no go.

Radar Online reported that Kelly will have a multi-year contract and will be anchor to one of the new one-hour daytime news program she will be developing closely with the network. She will also be anchoring a brand new Sunday news program and be seen during breaking news coverage plus NBC News' coverage of special and political events.

There was no information regarding how much Megyn is going to get at NBC but rumors say that it must be better than what she was getting at Fox.

Meanwhile, USA Today reported about Megyn Kelly's popularity not just because she was one of Fox's prominent news anchors and journalists but because of her public spat with President-elect Donald Trump. She remained witty and decisive despite being bullied in social media and all in all, these made her one of the most highly-coveted journalist on television.

Among those who wished Kelly goodbye and good luck on her next projects were Andrew Lack and her colleagues at Fox. Her spokeswoman, Leslee Dart said last month that people could call Megyn's switch anything they want but in the end, she was presented with better opportunities than ever before. "She is incredibly grateful and is taking the time she needs to make this important decision for her family and her career."

According to reports, Megyn Kelly was getting paid $15 million per year by Fox News and her contract will expire in July. She asked for a $5 million increase in her next contract.