Next Gen Apple Watch Launching Soon With Better Battery Life And Improved Performance

While Apple is making out rounds of appreciations and applauds from its users another good news comes in for Apple lovers. According to a recent report surfaced in China, Apple is preparing to evolve its third generation Watch in this year only and it will be launched by the third quarter of 2017.

According to 9to5 Mac, the upcoming watch will be manufactured by Quanta, the Taiwan-based tech entity which was also responsible for the production of Apple's first and second-generation smartwatch. Reports further suggest that there would be ample inclusion of major new features for the Apple's third generation Watch which would focus majorly on improving battery life and overall performance The smartwatch has been quoted currently as 'Watch 3' although it is still unknown whether there would be any change in the naming of this device or not. The official confirmation in this matter is still awaited.

Although it is not yet clear by what time Apple lovers will be able to witness the third generation watch, but, as per a report by Mac Rumors, it is expected to be unveiled by the end of September this year. The wearable stunner is also speculated to be revealed alongside an instance of Apple iPhone 8. The smartwatch is even said to be much alike its predecessors in terms of looks. Apple knack to keep on going with lookalike was recently seen in the case of iPhone 7 which surfaced many similarities with its previous variants iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s.

Buts as iPhone 7 featured much more improved attributes like better battery life, water, and dust resistance etc. than iPhone 6 & 6s, therefore, keeping in mind this internal development of Apple, third generation watch is also expected to be a higher-end substance than first and second generation watches, as per tech experts. Apple Watch 3 is also said to sport exclusive features like micro-LED switching mode, cardiac rhythmic and heart beat rate finder along with flawless cellular connectivity. '