Sony’s “Unmissable” 2017 PS4 Exclusives Set To Come Soon

Sony appears to have a lot in store for its fans. Reports claim that the company has released a new video the new PS4 console exclusive. According to the information provided in the video, Sony is set to introduce the new and exclusive PS4 console in 2017. Along with this, the video also includes a list of all the games that are headed to be launched on PS4 in 2017.

As suggested by DontFeedTheGamers, popular games like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Detroit.: Become Human, Yakuza 0, Dreams, Pyre, Persona 5, Nioh among others are expected to arrive soon in the year, 2017. Sony Japan Studio Producer Teruyuki Toriyama recently said, "While I can't say any details yet, we're also moving forward with the creation of ambitious new titles and new title concepts at the same time, so please continue to support Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio in 2017."

Sony also released the trailer of the Horizon: Zero Dawn reported, GameSpot. The trailer for this game was unveiled last year and anticipation regarding the same has been on ever since. Many reports suggest that the visual effects and graphics of the gaming console are beyond appraisal. This sure is something to look forward to as far as Sony's latest launches are concerned. Another game that is making the gamers go crazy is the Detroit: Become Human.

It is the few among the list that has been on rising ever since an implication for its launch has been made. The release date of this particular game remains unknown, however, according to the information provided by Sony in its exclusive video, the game is set to launch in the Q1 of 2017. PS4 again shows it is the best platform for the gamers in the world.