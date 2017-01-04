Fiji Earthquake: A Bizarre Quake that Happened near in a Tectonic Plate Boundary, According to The Senior Seismologist

A massive earthquake that has a magnitude of 6.9 has struck 284 kilometers southwest of Fiji, the capital of Suva. It hit the coast of Fiji around 10:52 am the local time that triggers a tsunami warning inside 300km of the epicenter that waves up to 1 meter that might hit the island. The US Geological Survey said that the quake was to the extent of 15.2 kilometers and an aftershock that measures of magnitude 5.7 had likewise been recorded.

According to The Guardian, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has made a Tsunami threat message that was initially issued for parts of the Pacific that are nearer to the epicenter and said that there is a hazardous tsunami wave that was conceivable and could strike on the coastline of Fiji by 11.45 am. The center added that the Government offices are in charge to make a move to inform and educate the coastal areas at risk in accordance with their own evaluation techniques and the level of the danger that they are facing. Later the center stood down their warning and said that the risk had passed, however, the people shall remain attentive and practice normal alert especially those who are near to the ocean.

Meanwhile, ABC NEWS stated that since the earthquake strike, the Radio New Zealand reported that the people had been clearing the Fijian tourist hub of Nadi, yet there have been no reports regarding on the damage or injury from Fiji. The senior seismologist at Geoscience Australia, Spiro Spiliopoulos said that the shiver happened is near in a tectonic plate boundary that is between the Australian plate and the Pacific plate, where a substantial number of quakes are recorded. He added that it was bizarre that it happened a little bit far from the plate boundary.

The quake has the potential to produce tsunamis that the shiver has been felt in the Pacific islands of Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Tonga and part of American Samoa. Way back on September 14, 1953, one of the most devastating Fijian tsunamis hit Suva that follows a 6.8 magnitude quake. It bought major significant harm and destruction to the wharf and infrastructure that is resulted in eight deaths in Suva. It was determined that the reason for the tsunami wave was a 60 million cubic meter submarine avalanche at the head of the Suva Canyon.