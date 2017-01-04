Beyoncé, Jay Z Fight Over Daughter Blue Ivy; The Singer Makes History As The First Female Headliner In Coachella

It's hard to be parents, even for the celebrities, Beyonce and Jay Z are having a major feud these days over their daughter Blue Ivy's future.

An insider revealed to RadarOnline that the singer and her rapper husband is very concerned about Blue Ivy's education and have different point of views related to that. Both believe that what they think is good for the girl and this has turned into a feud between the two.

The couple "Had it out over whether or not Blue was going to attend school in L.A., or go back to the east coast to attend school in New York or New Jersey. Or even if she should be home-schooled," Radar Online quoted the source saying.

The source also updated the fans with the end result of the fight. Needless to say that after much discussions it was queen Beyoncé who won the argument. So when heir little girl will be five, she'll be attending Kindergarten in L.A.

Currently, Blue Ivy is already in school at the Center for Early Education L.A. Last year momma Beyoncé performed her top songs including "Crazy In Love" and "Halo" at the institution to raise money for the school.

According to Vanity Fair, Beyoncé has made history by headlining Coachella 2017. The festival has been primarily male stage dominated. For the last ten years there was no female star headlining at the event.

In 2016, less than quarter of the event's 167 acts were female. Previous to that, it was even less, 16 percent less.

Coachella has become a major event which now has a big footprint in not only the music industry but also in media, branding, and fashion. Coachella passes will go on sale from Wednesday Jan. 4th at the official website of the event.

The passes will range from $399 for general admission passes to $899 for VIP tickets.