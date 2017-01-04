CES 2017 Updates: LG & DELL Roll Out Compatible Display Supported Monitors For MacBook Pro.

As CES 2017 gets its flag up, various tech giants and original equipment manufacturers get ready to showcase their masterpiece for the season. And as Apple is getting a wide range of appreciations from its fans for its new MacBook Pro, Dell and LG is preparing new USB-C displays compatible monitors for this tremendous machine. As per reports by potential sources, USB-C displays would fetch up to 4K video viewing, transferring data, and charge the new MacBook Pro over a single cable connected between the display and notebook.

According to MacRumors, LG will be showcasing the 32UD99, a new 32-inch IPS display with HDR10 support which can enable 4K Ultra HD resolution at 3,840×2,160 for 137 PPI. The 32UD99 covers over 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut for wider and more immersive colors alongside HDR features. can connect to the new MacBook Pro or 12-inch MacBook over a single cable doesn't really require a USB-C slot to connect.

Besides this, LG will also unveil a 34-inch gaming monitor dubbed as '34UC99.' As per further insights, the model will be equipped with AMD's FreeSync technology, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, and other gamer-friendly features. The device would also enable to sport video on 4k and 5k modes. Although, this magnetic monitor is also not assured to get USB-C ports by any official announcements or statement.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Dell has also evolved its plans to introduce MacBook compatible monitors in CES 2017 event. The device has been dubbed as 'S2718D' which comes with a 27-inches display and flaunts a superlative connectivity of USB-C ports. Dell claims this 27-inch UltraThin monitor panel as the "world's thinnest monitor." It comes with a Quadcore HD display mode with a resolution ranging to 2,560×1,440 for 108 PPI. And while it covers over 99% of the sRGB color gamut, it does not support the wider DCI-P3 color gamut. The initial price index for this instance is quoted at $700 only and it is expected to launch by March 23, 2017.