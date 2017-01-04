Intel 7th Gen CPU ‘Kabby Lake’ In Five New Cute Mini PCs – Proof That The Desktop Is Alive And Well

Intel's 7th generation CPU 'Kabby Lake' is now inside new miniature PCs. 'Kabby Lake' will be the heart of these new desktops which is just proof that desktop computing is not in its final years. Two of the mini PCs will have a Core i3, another two with a Core i5 and one with Core i7 chip. The i5 and the i7 mini PCs will have Thunderbolt 3 connectivity while the i3 will have USB 3.1 ports and a Type-C port to connect to devices.

Digital Trends has the scoop on the new mini PCs with 'Kabby Lake' technology. It said that the units with Core i3 and i5 have very little difference actually; the i5 is quite larger because it has an additional SATA 3 port to accommodate a 2.5-inch hard drive or an internal solid state drive. On the other hand, the Core i7 has both storage capabilities.

Meanwhile, Engadget reported that after debuting for ultraportables, Intel is now developing processors for higher and more powerful machines and workstations. The 'H-Series' is for performance laptops and mobile devices, the 'S-Series' for traditional PCs and ultra-thin processors for faster ultraportables and seventh-gen CPUs.

Reports say that the new desktop chips will be faster than their predecessors but with a smaller performance gap when compared to its 5th and 6th gen CPUs. Their new i7-7700K will be able to "create, share and stitch" 4K and 360-degree videos faster than the latest 4770K.

All in all, these specs basically spell more options for people who are looking into buying a new desktop PC this year. It is also expected that Intel would reveal its new mini PCs and more information especially features of their new 7th gen chips at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.