Soulja Boy Hints At Sleeping With Brown's Ex Rihanna: Chris Brown Slams Soulja Boy, Karrueche Tran With NSFW Language

Chris Brown has found himself again involved in an ugly Twitter/ Instagram feud and this time with Soulja Boy. Instead of getting over the fued, it went further south and potentially violent.

As per Perez Hilton, the whole drama started when Soulja Boy slammed Chris Brown on Twitter claiming the rapper has called him and stated he wants to fight because Soulja Boy liked Brown's ex Karrueche Tran's photo on Instagram.

Soulja Boy however did not stop there and continued to taunt Brown on Twitter with explicit language over a series of tweets. He further retweeted several tabloid links which highlighted this fight.

He also posted a series of videos with very strong language. In one video he stated he will beat Chris Brown up he ever sees the rapper again. In another video Soulja Boy went further deep and hinted at sleeping with both of Brown's ex Rihanna and Karrueche Tran behind his back, as per Hollywood Life.

Chris Brown is not someone to stay put after all this accusations thrown at him so he took to Instagram. Brown also posted a series of videos claiming that he never called Soulja Boy and further accused him of being a snitch.

Brown took up instances from the past when Soulja Boy was under arrested for weapon possession and got out in no time. He also disclosed Soulja Boy's phone number in one of his post on Instagram.

Soulja Boy responded with his own video where he claimed that Chris Brown and he are from the same "hood" and he will beat the rapper up. Soulja Boy insisted that Karrueche doesn't even like Brown. Soulja Boy also accused Brown for snorting coke.

Series of video and post went back and forth between Brown and Soulja Boy on both Instagram and Twitter, all containing strong explicit language. Meanwhile, the lady is question model Karrueche Tran posted her own take on the feud.

Chris Brown has previously posted that he often likes to comment on Karrueche's Instagram photos to make her feel 'poppin'. However the model stated that Brown in no way made her feel 'poppin' and she wants her name out of this drama as soon as possible.

In a shocking turn of event, now Brown slammed Karrueche stating that all her popularity came because she was once his girlfriend. He even admitted sleeping with all her female friends in the past.

Whenever Chris Brown has donned the headline, Rihanna's name always gets dragged. An insider told Hollywood Life that the pop singer is taking no sides in the feud but she remembers Soulja has always been a true friend to her and loves that about him.

The insider further added that Rihanna low key thinks he is sexy and charming and wants him to stop fighting.