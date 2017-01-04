GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]

When one hears of ghosts, the first impression would be frightening. But that is not the case with the royalties living in the Drottningholm Palace in Sweden. Queen Silvia might have said that the ghosts roaming in the palace are quite friendly.

Queen Silvia of Sweden stated that the palace where she lives in is haunted by ghosts. This is according to a documentary that will premiere on the nationwide television on Thursday.

"There's a lot of history here. There are also little friends... the ghosts. They're all very friendly, but you sometimes feel like you aren't alone. Come and feel it for yourself, go around here when it is dark and the like. It's very exciting," Queen Silvia told a new SVT documentary about the building as reported by The Local Sweden.

According to Queen Silvia living in old buildings for many eras evidently, strengthen up any person. She claims she is not a bit frightened of 'other' dwellers who already passed away whom she personally been in the presence of.

Aside from the Queen, another Swedish royal like King Carl XVI Gustaf's sister, Princess Christina is certain that there are ghosts roaming the palace. She said in the program that there are indeed ghosts in all old houses and it would be odd if they will not have their presence felt through sounds and shapes. The princess added that in old houses there are surely stories of ghosts.

Yahoo News reported that Drottningholm Palace is considered as one of UNESCO's world heritage building. It was built during the 1600s on Lovon Island in Stockholm. It became the permanent home of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. The 73-year-old Queen hails from a German businessman and a Brazilian woman. The king and queen got married 40 years ago making her the state's longest-serving queen.

Amateur ghost hunters who have the guts to meet the 'friendly' ghosts can visit the palace. Drottningholm Palace is accessible to the public the whole year round. However, the southern wing will be restricted since it is solitary for the royals.