Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 | Updated at 10:49 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 08:39 AM EST
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2(Photo : Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella)

Fans are beyond excited with the headline of 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Coachella is scheduled to take place from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 in Indio, Colorado.

According to the official website of the festival the headline features Radiohead, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar for both weekends of the fest. Apart from that, about 150 other acts have been booked including Lorde, Gucci Mane, Bon Iver, New Order, Justice, Schoolboy Q, Travis Scott, Future, etc

Passes will go on sale from January 4th on the Coachella official website. General admission three-day passes start at $399, whereas VIP three-day passes start at $899.

Ticket buyers can also choose from a variety of add-ons, including shuttle services, camping area access, etc. at additional cost.

Fans are supper happy to see that Beyoncé made history again. The singer is the first female headliner at Coachella in ten years. The last time the event witnessed a female solo headliner was in 2007 with Björk.

Riding high on good times, queen Bey just had an eventful year and is nominated for as many as nine Grammy Awards this year, which include "album of the year" for Lemonade,

As per Los Angeles Times notes, last year's event witnessed less than a quarter of the total 167 acts being female performers. Year before that it was even 16 percent lesser than that. The festival has been primarily male stage dominated.

Los Angeles Times believe that having two legendary artists of African-American decent, especially when one of them is a woman and an English rock band as headlines is exactly what the fans and Coachella need right now.

Coachella has become a major annual event which not only affects the music industry but also has equally important footprint in media, branding, and fashion industries.

 

SEE ALSO

Beyoncé, Jay Z Fight Over Daughter Blue Ivy; The Singer Makes History As The First Female Headliner In Coachella

TagsCoachella 2017, Coachella headline, coachella 2017 headline, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, adiohead, beyonce, Kendrick Lamar

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

The headline of 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is finally out featuring Radiohead, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]
A gamer plays the video game 'For Honor' published by Ubisoft games editor on Sony PlayStation game console PS4 during the 'Paris Games Week'on October 26, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sony’s “Unmissable” 2017 PS4 Exclusives Set To Come Soon
Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics