Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

Fans are beyond excited with the headline of 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Coachella is scheduled to take place from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 in Indio, Colorado.

According to the official website of the festival the headline features Radiohead, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar for both weekends of the fest. Apart from that, about 150 other acts have been booked including Lorde, Gucci Mane, Bon Iver, New Order, Justice, Schoolboy Q, Travis Scott, Future, etc

Passes will go on sale from January 4th on the Coachella official website. General admission three-day passes start at $399, whereas VIP three-day passes start at $899.

Ticket buyers can also choose from a variety of add-ons, including shuttle services, camping area access, etc. at additional cost.

Fans are supper happy to see that Beyoncé made history again. The singer is the first female headliner at Coachella in ten years. The last time the event witnessed a female solo headliner was in 2007 with Björk.

Riding high on good times, queen Bey just had an eventful year and is nominated for as many as nine Grammy Awards this year, which include "album of the year" for Lemonade,

As per Los Angeles Times notes, last year's event witnessed less than a quarter of the total 167 acts being female performers. Year before that it was even 16 percent lesser than that. The festival has been primarily male stage dominated.

Los Angeles Times believe that having two legendary artists of African-American decent, especially when one of them is a woman and an English rock band as headlines is exactly what the fans and Coachella need right now.

Coachella has become a major annual event which not only affects the music industry but also has equally important footprint in media, branding, and fashion industries.