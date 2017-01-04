Ellen DeGeneres Disinvites Kim Burrell From Show After Homophobic Statements Went Viral [DETAILS]

Gospel singer Kim Burrell is in hot seat after a video of her stating homophobic slurs went viral online. The video was posted December 30 last year during her sermon at Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, Texas. The singer was set to appear with Pharrell Williams and Janelle Monae at the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week but has been disinvited since the video surfaced.

Kim Burrell's "Perverted Homosexual Spirit" Viral Video

In the viral video, Burrell was quoted to be saying that many men and women have been deceived by the "perverted homosexual spirit." The Gospel singer has been dropped from DeGeneres' show while Williams tweeted that he "condemns hate speech" and although he did not specifically name Burrell, reports believe that he referred to her. Monae has responded as well saying that she will not tolerate any "hateful comments against the LGBTQ community."

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017



According to The Guardian, Burrell has collaborated with various well-known artists including George Clinton, Missy Elliot, R Kelly, and Frank Ocean. Ocean's mother has reacted to the homphobic viral video by tweeting to his son to have Burrell's voice edited out of the singer's song.

Kim Burrell Responds to the Backlash

Burrell has responded to the issue by creating a Facebook Live session saying that she did not explicitly referred to the sin and not the LGBT community. She also claimed that she did not imply that gay people will go to hell. Cosmopolitan notes that the Gospel singer will give no apologies for the speech she gave and deleted the response video off of her page.

