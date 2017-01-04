Ronda Rousey's Fighting Future Plus Recent Defeat

Ronda Rousey seems to garner some support after her devastating loss at UFC 207. The player is known as one of the icons in MMA fighting. The player recently got defeated by Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds.

After losing to Nunes, Rousey has faced criticism from fans and MMA pundits. But the story was all different before two years ago. After winning over Miesha Tate , she was training to win against Sara McMann, an Olympic silver-medal winning wrestler, at UFC 170. Much to everyone's surprise Rousey won that fight in just 66 seconds, stopping McMann with a knee to the midsection, and made it a legendary win reports, Yahoo.

The story quickly switched sides when Rousey streaked out of her corner and attacked McMann to try to get into the clinch and instead suffered some clean punches. These punches were in talks later but a champion surely did know her way out.

But the sun did shine for a less time as she suffered back to back hits.After the UFC 193 upset, this Friday, in the main event of UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena, it appeared again but this time it was worse than the previous battle. Amanda left no opportunity and moved her back with sudden lurches and the referee had to whistle to stop it just 48 seconds into the fight. The player is on 45-day medical suspension after the UFC 207 defeat reports, worldsportsnews.

Rousey's coach Edmond Tarverdyan is yet to sink in this news who once had the privilege of being the coach for one of the legendary figures. Though Tarverdyan spoke highly of her, being her coach she was expected to instill some confidence and not over-confidence in her. It seems unlikely she'll fight again.

The MMA media has not stopped talking about her and this sport is heavily dependent on the sale of tickets. Hence it is unlikely that she will fight again. This time for Rousey, the future is on the other side of the sport where she can earn from the fame she garnered for herself. If she still wants to strike back, she has a long hard path on her way to evolve and fight back.