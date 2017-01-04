Sony Xperia X And Xperia XZ Gets New Update For 2017

A visitor looks at an Xperia Z5 smartphone at the Sony stand at the 2015 IFA consumer electronics and appliances trade fair on September 4, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.(Photo : Getty Images/Sean Gallup)

Sony Xperia X and Xperia XZ performance are both receiving updates to Android Nougat. The new upcoming updates for each device are extremely lightweight and do not bring much in the way of the changelog.

However, according to GSMArena, before the update could happen, there are some things that Sony needs to do to make the new software into the best experience possible for users. The minor update for the devices will focus on fixing bugs and enhancing the devices' performance.

The small update will change the build number from 39.2.A.0.361 version to 39.2.A.0.374. This would be the second update that both devices will be receiving after recently upgraded to Nougat. The new update rolled out by the Japanese manufacturer is an OTA update and is being rolled out gradually to the users.

For a record, the first Android N update for Xperia XZ has introduced a multi-window support which enables smartphones to run two apps at the same time as well as double tap to switch. The new update for both devices promises to improve battery life and adds new messaging app which enables users to share their videos and audios in just a few taps.

According to Android Headlines, Sony's Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ which is considered as the strongest phones in their line up were recently updated to Nougat. The Xperia X Performance is picking up on November 29 and the Xperia XZ catching it on the first of December.

However, users are warned that it may take some time for the update notification to pop up on the device's screen. Users who feel impatient can manually check for updates by going to the Settings menu of their handset.

The new OTA update measures around 1.3GB in size and has been rolled out for Xperia X and Xperia X Compact users from the different parts of the world.



