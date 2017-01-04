Netflix' 'Fuller House' Continues On To Season 3: Release Dates And Other Details Still On Its Way

As the 2nd season of 'Fuller House' just started last December 9, the next season is highly anticipated, given the response in viewership and ratings, this Netflix series is a promising piece to watch. Although a release date is too early to predict, their avid fans can expect more of the growing family of D.J Tanner-Fuller and her ever-helpful friends and relatives as they support each other. The sequel to the 1980's TV series 'Full House', the 'Fuller House' has gained both positive and negative critics along the way but because of it receiving good responses from viewers; there is a need to maintain viable plots.

Coming from a recent report from Forbes, Jeff Franklin, the series creator, has given a hint for a third season as he excitedly announced over social media. On his Instagram post, Franklin revealed an 18-episode package that has prompted him back to work this week. Since Netflix does not publicly reveal series ratings, 'Fuller House' have been doing great since Season 1 based on Advances Symphony Media calling it as the most-watched TV show of 2016.

The extra five episodes from the thirteen episodes of season 1 and 2 came did not come as a surprise for Jeff Franklin as he was accustomed to the 22-26 episodes of 'Full House'. As Franklin feels that comparing it from the original series, they are just getting started and there will be more stories to tell of about the Tanner's and Fuller's. According to a report from Moviefone, Netflix has given a lot of trust to the series even though it came down over viewership having a 67% decrease based on its viewer's data from season 1 to season 2.

Hopefully, 2017 will be a good start for 'Fuller House' as the good news of its renewal came right before the holiday break. Also, the series is expecting an award from People's Choice within the first quarter of the New Year, all these as 'Fuller House' promises more drama and laughter.