Blizzard Celebrates Diablo’s 20th Birthday With Cross-Title Nods and A Retro Diablo Level For Diablo 3

"The Lord of Terror" just turned 20, and Blizzard is celebrating in more ways than one. Apart from the Diablo-themed items and characters that will be seen in the company's other titles, a map from the first Diablo game is re-created for Diablo 3 players to enjoy.

In-game treats for the developer's other big names are going to be available in the coming weeks, according to GameSpot. A Diablo-themed brawl map will be open for players of Heroes of the Storm, while in-game sprays of the Diablo's player classes and a Diablo player icon will be up for grabs in Overwatch. Hearthstone players will encounter a hooded stranger wielding a creepy deck, just as citizens of Sanctuary take a stroll on the world of Azeroth. And lastly, Starcraft II will have Diablo-themed worker portraits available, so make Mephisto and Baal's brother work hard.

The biggest among these is the Darkening of Tristram, a special event for players of "Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls", featuring the cathedral dungeon found in the original game. Announced in the BlizzCon event held last November, the 16-level dungeon will be available in its full glory, including the four bosses it houses. Adding to the retro vibe that Polygon reports is the eight-direction movement, lower frame count, audio that is intentionally "tinny", and a user interface that bring players back to the 90's.

As for prizes, players who dive into the event will be rewarded with several exclusive loots. Among the most prized would be the Soulstone gem, the game's first helmet slot which relives the final act of the first game's hero, the Butcher's Cleaver, and Wirt's Leg. Since "Diablo 3" also has the other leg of Wirt, it would be possible now to dual-wield the legs of this unfortunate Tristram local.

The hack-and-slash Role-Playing Game Diablo was released by Blizzard Entertainment on December 31, 1996. Players take control one of three hero classes as they traverse a 16-level dungeon to defeat Diablo, the Lord of Terror. It would be the first of a series of games, with "Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls" being the latest entry of the series.