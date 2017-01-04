Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 | Updated at 10:47 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Blizzard Celebrates Diablo’s 20th Birthday With Cross-Title Nods and A Retro Diablo Level For Diablo 3

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 06:31 PM EST
diablo-3-announcement

diablo-3-announcement(Photo : maxsailor/flickr)

"The Lord of Terror" just turned 20, and Blizzard is celebrating in more ways than one. Apart from the Diablo-themed items and characters that will be seen in the company's other titles, a map from the first Diablo game is re-created for Diablo 3 players to enjoy.

In-game treats for the developer's other big names are going to be available in the coming weeks, according to GameSpot. A Diablo-themed brawl map will be open for players of Heroes of the Storm, while in-game sprays of the Diablo's player classes and a Diablo player icon will be up for grabs in Overwatch. Hearthstone players will encounter a hooded stranger wielding a creepy deck, just as citizens of Sanctuary take a stroll on the world of Azeroth. And lastly, Starcraft II will have Diablo-themed worker portraits available, so make Mephisto and Baal's brother work hard.

The biggest among these is the Darkening of Tristram, a special event for players of "Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls", featuring the cathedral dungeon found in the original game. Announced in the BlizzCon event held last November, the 16-level dungeon will be available in its full glory, including the four bosses it houses. Adding to the retro vibe that Polygon reports is the eight-direction movement, lower frame count, audio that is intentionally "tinny", and a user interface that bring players back to the 90's.

As for prizes, players who dive into the event will be rewarded with several exclusive loots. Among the most prized would be the Soulstone gem, the game's first helmet slot which relives the final act of the first game's hero, the Butcher's Cleaver, and Wirt's Leg. Since "Diablo 3" also has the other leg of Wirt, it would be possible now to dual-wield the legs of this unfortunate Tristram local.   

The hack-and-slash Role-Playing Game Diablo was released by Blizzard Entertainment on December 31, 1996. Players take control one of three hero classes as they traverse a 16-level dungeon to defeat Diablo, the Lord of Terror. It would be the first of a series of games, with "Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls" being the latest entry of the series.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Clash of Clans “Clashes” With Iranian Government Due to Perceived Encouragement of Tribal Conflict

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII with Power-Up Kit Receives an Xbox One Release – For A Limited Audience

Final Fantasy XV Mobile Game Justice Monsters Five Shuts Down on 2017

Tekken Revolution Servers to End By 2017, Hints Arrival of Tekken 7

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Brings Hit and Broly Raid Quests For Holiday Season

TagsDiablo, Diablo 3, blizzard

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

The headline of 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is finally out featuring Radiohead, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]
A gamer plays the video game 'For Honor' published by Ubisoft games editor on Sony PlayStation game console PS4 during the 'Paris Games Week'on October 26, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sony’s “Unmissable” 2017 PS4 Exclusives Set To Come Soon
Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics