Fullmetal Alchemist‘s Live Action Movie Releases New Visuals

The website for Warner Bros. live-action release of Fullmetal Alchemist has revealed new images and visuals for the highly-anticipated adaptation. It also showed some images, one of which showcases the Elric brothers in an old-school train station, and another where an alchemy-created creature approaches Edward.

Directed by Fumihiko Sori, who was part of James Cameron's epic movie 'Titanic' as a visual artist, he took the task of bringing to life the world of alchemy and its intense action sequences. He was also quoted saying that the anime and manga series has a special place for him, stating that it is his dearest wish to turn the series into a film. Crunchyroll also adds that an exhibition for the original art of the manga will be held at the fall of 2017.

Location shoots in Italy has just been completed late August, which complements the Industrial Revolution theme of the story, while post-production is being done in Japan. As Anime News Network reports, the film plans to tell the whole story of the manga within the duration of the film. Edward, the movie's main protagonist, will also be aged up, from 15 years old to 20.

Ryosuke Yamada, who played as Nagisa on the live-action adaptation of Assassination Classroom, is set to bring Edward Elric to life, while Alphonse will be rendered via CGI. Tsubasa Honda is cast as Winry Rockbell and Dean Fujioka as Roy Mustang, among others.

Serialized in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan from 2001 to 2010, Hiromu Arakawa's story is set on the country of Amestris, wherein the alchemy is practiced my many. Practitioners that work for the government are called "State Alchemists", and are granted a special rank in the military. The story tells about the lives of brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, as they perform a forbidden type of alchemy to bring their mother to life, which did not succeed.

As the rule of alchemy implies that to create something, another of same value must be given up, Edward ends up losing a limb, while Alphonse loses his entire body. To save his brother, Edward gives up another limb to place his brother's spirit into a suit of armor, which succeeds. As Edward becomes a State Alchemist and takes up the name fullmetal alchemist, Alphonse (who is a walking, talking suit of armor) is usually mistaken as the alchemist, as Edward only has a metal arm and leg.

Aside from the manga, light novels, audio dramas, several video games and two anime series have been made for the title.