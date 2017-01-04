Megaman Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Megaman 1-6 Mobile Releases [Video]

Capcom has announced through their Twitter account that Megaman 1-6 is coming for mobile devices. Sporting the nostalgic 8-bit graphics and an updated control scheme for touchscreen devices, players can now relieve classic Megaman battles on the go.

Expected for a January 5 US release, followed by Japan on January 6, the 'classic' Megman series is set for the iOS and Android. According to Touch Arcade, each title will cost $1.99.

A teaser video has been released to promote the launch, giving a sample of each of the six titles. While the video shows the new control scheme (albeit not utilizing the weapon change option), Pocket Gamer notes that the performance of the game appear to be a tad lower than the originals, though it could also be caused by the recording software used.

Advertisement

Megaman was first released on 1987 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Developed and published by Capcom, it is a side-scrolling game with some 2D platforming. Players control the eponymous Megaman (aka Rockman in Japan), a blue-colored android equipped with an arm blaster called the "Mega (or Rock) Buster", though later installments allow the player to use other characters from the series as well.

Each game, players are given at least eight levels (the first game only had six) to traverse through, with a Robot Master at the end of every level. Levels can be completed in any order, which has been a series staple since the first game. Robot Masters have a specific element (like Fire Man and Ice Man) or attributes (like Guts Man and Cut Man) that they use in battle, and everytime Megaman defeats a Robot Master, he gains an ability similar to the Master's. Robot Masters are weak to at least one type of weapon, which has been another factor for the Megaman games: finding the right weapon for each opponent.

Aside from the main Megaman series, several other franchises have been made, like the more mature Megaman X series, the dungeon-crawler Megaman Legends, the Mega Man Battle Network and Mega Man Star Force games that take place on an alternate timeline, and the Megaman Zero titles, which focuses on Zero, rather than Megaman.