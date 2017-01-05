'Justice League' Update: Atlantis’ Queen Mera Might Be Featured In Film

All eyes are given to Warner Bros. as they try the DC comics' DC Extended Universe in the form of Justice League film. Now, we are aware that many superheroes including Batman, Wonderwoman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg will be featured heavily in the upcoming superhero film but recent news indicate that another will be included, Mera.

According to Comic Book, Chief Creative Officer and President of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns released a tweet indicating that among many things featured, Queen Mera of Atlantis will also be seen in the live action film. We do know that Aquaman is getting his own film in 2018 but it is shocking to know that Mera will be featured earlier than expected. Mera was featured in the Smallville but it was only a single episode and ended up saving the calvary.

With this revelation, many fans are questioning on her role in the DC film since the cast ensemble is known to have strength and Aquaman is already in there. Movie News Guide provided some answers to questions in their article saying that one of her key roles is to persuade Aquaman. We've seen Aquaman pin down Bruce Banner when he was trying to recruit the King of Atlantis and maybe Mera could be one of the key figures to persuade her husband to fight with others. Second, is to help, since it was revealed that the villain in the film is a strong one. Lastly, connection, it was deduced that Mera's involvement will further enhance the Atlantis story in the upcoming Aquaman solo film.

Nonetheless, Mera's inclusion in the film is another treat to the fans as they have been waiting for years to see many DC characters in live action films.

Mera is set to be played by Amber Heard and the Justice League film is slated for a November 17 release.

What are your thoughts on the Justice League film? Leave your comments below.