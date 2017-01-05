Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say

The world could tend to the apocalypse on October, this year. A giant mysterious planet is rushing towards earth and about to collide. Conspiracy theorists made this kind of sensational statement earlier this year and turned everyone into fear.

David Meade believes that the Sun has a binary twin star which is coming towards the South pole towards the Earth. He also said that the star has 7 orbiting planets and one of them is referred to as Nibiru, which is hurtling towards the Earth. Author Meade wrote about this hypothesis on the book ‘Planet X – The 2017 Arrival'.

According to Mail Online report, the planet is driven by the gravitational pull by its binary star and it is impossible to spot because of its angle while approaching earth. Although there is no such evidence but, Mr. Meade still believes that the observation is quite difficult, unless someone flies at high altitude over South America with an excellent camera.

As per The Sun report, entrepreneur Robert Vicino agreed with those theories and said, ‘elite’ might be preparing for the end. He also said,”You have to ask yourself, why did Russia just have a drill for 40 million people? There is no doubt about it is coming. It is going to be epic, right out of the Bible”. Robert Vicino is the owner of an underground bunker company and on his website, he says that he would protect us from a coming life extinction event.

NASA and the scientific community does not agree with the existence of Nibiru. According to NASA Nibiru and other wayward planets stories are nothing but internet hoax and it does not exist. However it is not the first prediction, for the first time, it was predicted to hit earth in 2003. Not only 2003 it was also predicted to collide on dec. 2012 aka the Mayan apocalypse and on 2015 but, each time that conspiracy theory was proved wrong and The Earth is still alive hope it will still live after October, this year.