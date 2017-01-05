AMD’s New Range of PCs, Motherboards Are Packed With Impeccable Performance

AMD is one of the biggest companies in hardware making and known for its cutting-edge technology. In this year's CES, AMD is rumored to showcase the new range of PCs and motherboards. A company has announced a new range of products at an event including five motherboard makers and an army of Ryzen PCs.

AMD disappointed its fans back in mid-December when they didn't meet their expectation of revealing up-to-the-mark goods during the New Horizon event. They revealed a range of Ryzen desktop processors and gave its viewers a glimpse into the company's upcoming graphics chip design codenamed "Vega." PC World reported that AMD was in fact, waiting for CES 2017 to unveil their hidden treasure.

The CES 2017 kicked off on 4th January. A total of five motherboard makers is currently presently at the Las Vegas tech convention including AMD. These companies have showcased a total of 16 AM4-based solutions ready for AMD's upcoming Ryzen desktop processors. These are based on the X370 and X300 chipsets especially with the purpose of delivering to the interests of the high-end desktop market consumers.

Additionally, the company revealed 16 high-end motherboards featuring a new, unified AM4 socket, CPU coolers built for those boards and another 17 "extreme performance" pre-built PCs designed around the company's own Ryzen. As far as the ASRock X370 AM4 motherboard is concerned, the machine supports all of the recent technologies and comes equipped with DDR4 memory, NVMe and M.2 SSDs, USB 3.1 Gen 1 and 2.

Digital Trends reported the motherboard manufacturer to be working with 15 different vendors on the third-party AM4 cooling solutions as well. The list of partners includes: Caseking, CSL - Computer, CyberPower PC, Cybertron PC, IBUYPOWER, Icoda (Korea), iPason Wuhan, Komplett, LDLC, Maingear, Mayn Wuhan, Medion AG, Mindfactory, Oldi (Russia), Origin PC, Overclockers UK and PC Specialist to name a few.