‘The Blacklist’ S4 E9 Spoilers – Katarina Rostova Becomes A Villain; Spy Inside Red’s Team Revealed

The Blacklist official photo

The Blacklist official photo

'The Blacklist' is finally back with season 4 episode 9 entitled "Lipet's Seafood Company." This is a special episode that will welcome back Katarina Rostova to the series but this time in a darker role of a villain. And as the series welcomes the New Year, Red Reddington's team will finally find out who is the spy amongst them.

EconoTimes reported the newest episode of season 4 of 'The Blacklist.' The plot for "Lipet's Seafood Company" has been revealed online and it said: "Allegiances are tested when an investigation centers on an international terrorist operating in America. Meanwhile, Aram (played by Amir Arison) faces consequences when his girlfriend hacks into the FBI computer systems, and Red (played by James Spader) cashes in on a favor."

Red's team will be faced with uncertainty as they try to find who is the spy among them. It is rumored that the identity of the mole will be revealed in this episode. From a previous report, the spy could be Aram, Samar, played by Mozhan Marno or Ressler, played by Diego Kattenhoff. Red would do everything he can to find out who the traitor is and he intends to tell Harold, played by Henry Lennix, once he finds out.

It is also in this episode when Aram will suffer the consequences of his girlfriend tapping into the FBI's secured system. It is said that this will be the time when Red pulls in a favor.

Entertainment Weekly has also reported on the anticipated return of 'The Blacklist' and said that Katarina Rostova, played by Lotte Verbeek will return as a villain. It was actually hinted in the previous episodes that Katarina would come back in a short video that showed Liz crying over the disappearance of Red.

'The Blacklist' season 4 episode 9 "Lipet's Seafood Company" will air on January 5, 2017 on NBC.

 

