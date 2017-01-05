Serial Killer Charles Manson Hospitalized, Temporarily Out Of Prison

In this handout photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Charles Manson, 74, is seen March 18, 2009 at Corcoran State Prison, California. (Photo : Getty Images/California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Serial killer Charles Manson was hospitalized on Tuesday and was temporarily moved from a California prison, with one report saying that he is seriously ill.

According to TMZ, Charles Manson, the notorious for leading several followers to kill nine people at four locations in 1969, was taken to an unknown hospital in Bakersfield with an unknown ailment on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. He is incarcerated at Corcoran State Prison in central California.

A source close to the matter told The Chicago Tribune that the 82-year-old convicted serial killer, infamous cult leader, and former singer-songwriter is "seriously ill," but did not elaborate.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also told the same source that prison officials cannot comment on inmates' health and declined to speak about Manson's condition.

"We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons," said Terry Thornton, a spokeswoman.

Further details about Manson's health are unclear, but Thornton said, "He is alive."

He's currently serving nine life sentences for his role in the murders.

Patricia Krenwinkel, one of his followers, sought parole for the 14th time late last month. But a state prison parole panel put off a decision on releasing the 69-year-old-the longest serving female prisoner in California, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In addition, Leslie Van Houten, 67, was denied parole in June 2016 after California Gov. Jerry Brown issued the order. Brown overturned the recommendation of a parole board that found Van Houten was no-longer the violent young woman who committed a gruesome murder and was now fit for release. She has completed college degrees and been a model inmate, AP reported at the time.

Charles Manson was charged in 1971 after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. In 1969, he infamously carried out the Manson Family murders.

Among his victims was 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered in her home by members of his cult. At the time of her death, the actress, who was married to director Roman Polanski, was 8 months' pregnant.