Top 4 Plot Twists in 'Outlander' Season 3; Plus Episode 1 Synopsis, Promo Clip

"Outlander" Season 3 airs on April 2017 and four theories have surfaced on what's in store for the future episodes. Add to that, Starz Network has already released the official plot description and promo clip of the premiere episode.

Few more months to go before "Outlander" Season 3 and according to Movie Pilot, here are the four things that fans should expect in the upcoming episodes.

BLACK JACK AND JAMIE'S DUEL

Jamie's revenge against Black Jack is still pending. And Jamie is unlikely to forgive Black Jack for his heinous crimes he committed against him and Fergus in "Outlander" Season 3.

CLAIRE AND JAMIE TO FACE NEW THREATS

Claire and Jamie is likely to face a new villain in the form of character Laoghaire and her daughter Marsali.

Laoghaire was very jealous of Claire and highly attracted to Jamie initially. There is a possibility that she might try to hook up with Jamie in the absence of Claire; thereby, becoming a new threat to Claire and Jamie's relationship.

PLOT TWIST ON FRANK AND CLAIRE'S RELATIONSHIP

"Outlander" Season 3 is likely to focus on how Frank and Claire together raise Jamie and Claire's young daughter Brianna.

As for the official plot synopsis of the premiere episode, Den of Geek notes, "Now that Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) is pregnant, she is having a hard time with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies).

Meanwhile, during the 18th century, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) suffers from the effect of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire tried to live life separately, each haunted by the memory of their lost love."

The production for "Outlander" Season 3 started in Scotland in August 2016 and will move to South Africa in 2017. The newest season premieres on April 1, 2017, first and exclusive on Starz Network.

"Outlander" is a British-American television drama series based on Diana Gabaldon novel series under the same name.