Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017 | Updated at 12:33 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Top 4 Plot Twists in 'Outlander' Season 3; Plus Episode 1 Synopsis, Promo Clip

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 09:24 PM EST
'Outlander' Season 3

'Outlander' Season 3(Photo : Facebook/Outlander)

"Outlander" Season 3 airs on April 2017 and four theories have surfaced on what's in store for the future episodes. Add to that, Starz Network has already released the official plot description and promo clip of the premiere episode.

Few more months to go before "Outlander" Season 3 and according to Movie Pilot, here are the four things that fans should expect in the upcoming episodes.

BLACK JACK AND JAMIE'S DUEL

Jamie's revenge against Black Jack is still pending. And Jamie is unlikely to forgive Black Jack for his heinous crimes he committed against him and Fergus in "Outlander" Season 3. 

CLAIRE AND JAMIE TO FACE NEW THREATS

Claire and Jamie is likely to face a new villain in the form of character Laoghaire and her daughter Marsali.

Laoghaire was very jealous of Claire and highly attracted to Jamie initially. There is a possibility that she might try to hook up with Jamie in the absence of Claire; thereby, becoming a new threat to Claire and Jamie's relationship.

PLOT TWIST ON FRANK AND CLAIRE'S RELATIONSHIP 

"Outlander" Season 3 is likely to focus on how Frank and Claire together raise Jamie and Claire's young daughter Brianna. 

As for the official plot synopsis of the premiere episode, Den of Geek notes, "Now that Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) is pregnant, she is having a hard time with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies).

Meanwhile, during the 18th century, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) suffers from the effect of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire tried to live life separately, each haunted by the memory of their lost love."

The production for "Outlander" Season 3 started in Scotland in August 2016 and will move to South Africa in 2017. The newest season premieres on April 1, 2017, first and exclusive on Starz Network.

"Outlander" is a British-American television drama series based on Diana Gabaldon novel series under the same name.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan to Replace Peter Capaldi in 'Doctor Who'?: Episode 1 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers, News, Updates: Episode 1 Plot Synopsis, Preview Clip Revealed

'Law and Order SVU' Season 18 Returns January 4: Episode 9 Plot Synopsis, Teaser Revealed; Season 19 Renewed?

'American Housewife' Season 1 Officially Extended: Episode 12 Plot Synopsis Revealed

TagsOutlander, Outlander Season 3 Updates, Outlander Season 3 Spoilers, Outlander Season 3 Preview, Outlander Season 3 Synopsis

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say

Planet Earth is tending to apocalypse. Author David Meade wrote this conspiracy theory in his book 'Planet X – The 2017 Arrival'. This planet could hit the South pole of Earth but it s hardly visible to see
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]
A gamer plays the video game 'For Honor' published by Ubisoft games editor on Sony PlayStation game console PS4 during the 'Paris Games Week'on October 26, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sony’s “Unmissable” 2017 PS4 Exclusives Set To Come Soon
Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics