‘Hunting Hitler’ Season 2 Spoilers: Team Discovers Shocking Details and Nazi Settlement in Chile

In the city of Dignidad in Chile, "Hunting Hitler" team found a colony that inhabits German residents who have been living a quiet, nondescript life. This is the place where Germans were allowed to have a home and live a life of anonymity. The last episode called "Nazi Colony" explores this settlement as they try to find evidence of Adolf Hitler's presence in this location, History Channel tweeted.

This unknown city in Chile has been highlighted in the past for all the wrong reasons. Reports also indicate that Paul Schafer, the cult leader, was also a resident of t his place. It was later discovered that he was not only involved in countless dreadful crimes, but was also a child abuser, Monster and Critics reported.

Even though it is puzzling that a place like this should have such high level of security, it is still not enough evidence that can prove Adolf Hitler's presence here.

According to many theories and a top secret document, it is believed that Hitler escaped his death in his bunker and fled to South America to live life under an assumed identity. As "Hunting Hitler" chases the trail in search of truth, the team has dissected several declassified documents to reach in this Chilean city for the show's season 2 finale.

The historical books state that the Fuhrer committed suicide on April 30, 1945 in his bunker in Berlin as allies took over his country. However, there have been several documents that feel otherwise. A top secret document also surfaced revealing that Hitler was not dead. There are as many as 700 FBI documents that back the disappearance theory, Heavy reported.

While there have been plenty of shocking discoveries throughout the show, "Hunting Hitler" is yet to prove conclusively whether or not Hitler survived the Second World War to live a secret life in South America. History channel is yet to update about the show's renewal to season 3.