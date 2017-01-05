Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Samsung's Notebook Odyssey Laptops Finally Get The Company Into Gaming

By Shena Golosino
Jan 05, 2017
Despite Samsung's issue last 2016 on its Galaxy Note 7, South Korea's tech giant have been striving their best to show off their maximum advantages against its competitors. Recently amidst speculations, Samsung has officially released its Samsung's Notebook Odyssey. This newest model of Samsung Notebook will highlight its gaming compatibilities with intricate specifications.

For this newest Samsung Notebook,as reported in PC World, there are two configured models especially for the mainstream customers of the company. On the other hand, the main specs as Samsung PC will be entering the gaming world, it will surely suffice the needs for customers who love e-sports or Twitch streaming.

The said new Notebook Odyssey will have a 15.6-inch display to be sold internationally. The starting price for this laptop is at $1,199, which will be shipped this February 2017. Meanwhile, the other model with 17.3-inch would be shipped during the spring season with unannounced price.

Well, as Samsung claims that this notebook laptop is really great for gaming, they have innovated this model with removable panel. Also, the highlight of this Notebook Odyssey is its "HexaFlow Vent" which is the upgraded ventilation system of Samsung laptops.

Also, graphics is always an important factor a great gaming experience. This is the main reason why this new Samsung Notebook has the Full HD (1920x1080) with anti-glare coating. The GPU is Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 is a solid performer-with 4GB of GDDR5 memory. Moreover, gamers will truly appreciate this new Samsung laptop as its keyboard has LED backlighting. It has highlighted WASD keys.

On its battery performance and storage, it can back up files until 256 256GB PCIe SSD and a 1TB hard drive. On the other hand, its battery performs at 43Wh battery which can last about eight hours. The 17-inch model will have a larger capacity at 93Wh battery.

According to Gulf News, Samsung has lot in store for 2017 as they will be offering different innovative gadgets and appliances to their customers around the globe. Joe Stinziano, executive vice-president for Samsung Electronics America, have mentioned in an interview the history that Samsung will be making.  They will have a major paradigm shift in the visual display industry, as they pioneer the era of QLED.

More updates here in Latin Post so stay tuned!

 

