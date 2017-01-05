Wolverine-Deadpool Collab Movie Might Happen; Ryan Reynolds Excited, Hugh Jackman Hesitant

When the news of Hugh Jackman ending his Wolverine career with "Logan" came around, fans were extremely disappointed. But it seems like Ryan Reynolds is not letting Jackman leave his iconic character in the past without a fight.

As per Variety, Reynolds has a vision of a standalone movie with Deadpool and Wolverine. He is very eager to persuade Jackman but as of now the "Logan" actor is hesitating to say yes.

Even though Jackman isn't convinced enough to say yes for a Deadpool-Wolverine but his believes that the idea is perfect. The two anti-heroes can blend in smoothly if initiatives are taken.

Since Jackman has already announced his retirement from Wolverine, he thinks the timing may be wrong to agree to a Deadpool- Wolverine project.

"I have no idea if I can change his mind," Variety quoted Reynolds talking about Jackman. "It's the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one."

According to EW, he further stated that he is trying very hard to convince Hugh Jackman. He is also planning to get his Internet friends on board with this idea so that they can help Reynolds convincing Jackman.

It's not news that the "Deadpool" actor is a big fan of Jackman. He has stated that although he knows that a Deadpool-Wolverine film is bound to be a huge success, but one of the reasons why he wants to work with Jackman is because he genuinely loves the actor.

Reynolds couldn't stop gushing about how amazing Jackman's "Logan" is going to be. He admitted that he has seen parts of the movie and its mind blowing.

Fans are excited because of Reynolds enthusiasm and although Jackman is currently hesitant but the fact that he still believes the idea is great is enough. If this project does happen then not only fans will get to see Hugh Jackman again as Wolverine but also an awesome collaboration between their two favorite dark heroes.