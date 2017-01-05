Prince Charles Reportedly Caught Cheating on Camilla Again; How Fit Is He To Sit On The Throne After Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, depart the Civil Ceremony where they were legally married, at The Guildhall, Windsor on April 9, 2005 in Berkshire, (Photo : Getty Images/Georges De Keerle)

The Royals have always found themselves in midst of controversy and this time it's Prince Charles with cheating accusations thrown at him. The 68-year old is rumored to be involved in another cheating scandal and wife Camilla is not at all taking it lightly.

Radar Online reports that the new biography 'Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life', revealed that the Prince of Wales had an affair with entrepreneur Sue Townsend. The incident took place when he was still married to Princess Diana but also in a relationship with now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles.

Royal insiders stated that Duchess of Cornwall Camilla did not know about this fling. She is now embarrassed and angry.

"She is absolutely incensed," Radar Online quoted the insider saying. "She always believed she had Charles very much under her thumb."

The source further stated that for several years Prince Charles and Camilla were in a secret relationship, both going behind their then-spouses Princess Diana and Charles's friend Andrew Parker-Bowles, respectively.

Camilla was furious when she learned about Sue, especially because the Charles-Sue chapter happened when she was prominently present in the Prince's life as the extra marital affair.

The insider said that Camilla was so angry that she even threw a figurine at Charles's head and accused him of cheating and humiliating her in public. Luckily, the object missed Charles.

Prince Charles continued to deny any cheating accusations but his wife was nowhere near satisfied with his explanations. She reportedly hammered her fists on Charles's chest before leaving the room.

Rumors and gossips of Prince Charles having secret affairs here and there is nothing new. Popular names including American singer/actress Barbra Streisand and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones were linked with Charles from time to time.

Author of Prince Charles's biography, Sally Bedell Smith stated that the lady in question Sue admitted that she and Charles were once close but it was very long time ago.

Royal fans are now questioning how such news will affect Prince Charles's tenure as a king after Queen Elizabeth II passes away or decides to step down from the throne.

There have been recent rumors of the Queen planning to step down due to her bad health. Apparently, even the Queen is prefers her grandson Prince William to take the throne after her rather than son Prince Charles.

But that is likely not to happen as IBT states who will sit on the throne next is based on the first-born child and then his or her children. If the first born child dies without an heir then the throne will pass to the next-eldest sibling.