5 Most Anticipated Teen/Young Adult Movies Of 2017

Just like last year 2017 is all set to awe the movie-goers with big budget movies with A-listed star cast and super successful franchisee films. But what about some acclaimed teen movies which are coming to theatres in hope to win their target audience over.

A Monster Calls

"A Monster Calls" is a fantasy drama film based on the novel of same name by Patrick Ness. As per Vox, the movie is not about monsters but a touching story of a young boy and how he deals with the grief that comes with his mother's terminal illness.

Set to hit the theatres on January 6, the beautifully told story about life and death is bound to capture people's heart.

Bad Kids Of Crestview Academy

As per Movie Pilot, this dark comedy thriller film is the sequel to 2012's "Bad Kids Go to Hell". Following the same plotline as before, "Bad Kids Of Crestview Academy" features six students placed on Saturday detention find themselves locked inside school.

Now they struggle to survive as one by one starts mysteriously dying under strange circumstances. The movie is set to release on January 13.

Growing Up Smith

"Growing Up Smith" is set to hit theaters on February 3. Set in 1970s suburban America, this coming-of-age movie features 10-year old Indian boy Smith who like any other kid of his age loves to watch Happy Days, play with his Star Wars figurines, and hang out with the girl-next-door.

But his father is adamant to push his Indian heritage on Smith all the time amid the boy's struggle to fit in.

Before I Fall

"Before I Fall" is a drama film based on the 2010 novel of same name. The 17-year old Sam realizes that by some strange turn of events she is fated to relive the last day of her life over and over again, until she gets things right.

The movie will release on March 3.

Wonder

"Wonder" is a drama film based on the novel of same name. Set to release on April 7, the movie depicts the struggle of a young boy living with a facial deformity. The film will be released on April 7.