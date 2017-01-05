10 Upcoming Biggest Movies in the Beginning of 2017

Actor Keanu Reeves arrives at a screening of Lionsgate Films' 'John Wick' at the Arclight Theatre on October 22, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Kevin Winter)

As most people believe that 2016 was not very interesting for movies, some movie lovers clearly stand ground and say that the movies in 2016 were not big enough.

To make a difference to last year's disappointment 2017 looks more promising and there is a list of big movies out in the first few months.

Split

Starting off with the movie "Split" that is releasing in theaters on January 21, Night Shyamalan is surely going to bring out something new with this comeback film.

A Dog's Purpose

Everybody knows about this movie trailer, which release long back last year. This emotional movie is surely going to get some tears rolling down as per Cinema Blend.

The Space Between Us

Releasing on February 3, it is about the story of the first child born on Mars and how he makes his way back to Earth.

Fifty Shades Darker

Hitting the theaters on February 10, there is no doubt about it that this is one awaited movie and everybody already knows what the plot is like.

John Wick Chapter 2 Keanu Reeves stole the attraction from the first part and the sequel is just going to be lots of guns and shooting with his impressive skills. The film is said to release on February 10.

A Cure for Wellness

Though the movie has been delayed as it was supposed to release in 2016, it seems that there wait is going to be worth it when the film is out on February 17.

The Great Wall

On the same day as "A Cure for Wellness" the epic fantasy drama from Zhang Yimou claims to be the most expensive Chinese film ever made as stated on The Atlantic.

Logan

Out on March 3, Logan is one film to watch Huge Jackman for one of his best performances. The mutant superhero is certainly going to get the ball rolling.

Beauty and the Beast

March 17, Emma Watson has really captured the hearts of her fans and she will make that last longer with the Disney animated classic.

The Fate of the Furious

Continuing Paul Walker's legacy the entertaining racing drama is more colorful than expected.

With this list releasing in the beginning of 2017 they are said to be the biggest upcoming movies and there is surely going to be a vast entertainment when compared to 2016.