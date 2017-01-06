Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Revealed! New Tips To Prevent Peanut Allergies In Children

By Yasmin Rasidi (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 09:17 AM EST
(Photo : Getty Images/Scott Olson)

Peanut allergy is one of the most common food allergies affecting children in the U.S. Around 2 percent of American kids suffer from peanut allergy. If this is not seriously handled, it will lead to anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction. Therefore, most parents tend to avoid giving peanut-containing food to their kids.

However, a new guideline to prevent kids from having peanut allergy has been discovered now. How?

Instead of not giving kids peanut-based food, pediatricians and allergists suggest parents try to give peanut-based food to prevent peanut allergy's risks, as explained by LEAP (Learning Early About Peanut Allergy).

There are three recommendations, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The first recommendation is for kids who likely develop peanut or other food allergies or asthma. Parents can start introducing peanut-based food at four to six months. Or they can have their kids checked by an allergist to find out whether or not they are allergic to peanuts.

If not allergic, parents can give peanut-containing food at the age of four to six months. But, if they are allergic, parents must stop it.

The second one is to give peanut to kids with mild eczema, or less allergy risk. Parents can introduce them to food with peanut when their infants are six months old. The third is to give peanut-based food to kids with no allergy risks at all. For these kids, parents can give peanut-based food at any age.

But there are some important points that parents should know as written in CTV. First, parents mustn't give whole nuts to avoid choking risk (if peanut butter, choose non-chunky peanut butter). Eat solid food first. Then, for peanut butter, try to dilute it with two teaspoons or water or pureed veggies and fruits infants like.

Try to give peanut-based food at home to anticipate reactions. Not in public restaurant.

 

