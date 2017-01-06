‘The Big Bang Theory’ S10 E12 ‘The Holiday Summation’ – Baby Halley May Not Appear At All On Screen

'The Big Bang Theory' season 10 episode 12 aired last night with quite a revealing episode. First, Bernadette and Howard Wolowitz's lives are turned upside down as they cope with a life with a newborn. Bernadette in particular, can't stop baby Halley from crying making her think that her baby despises her. It is also noticeable that Halley sounds like Howards late mother Mrs. Wolowitz which led fans into asking if she would be seen at all in the show.

Entertainment Weekly reported 'The Big Bang Theory's' post-holiday episode highlighting Bernadette's struggle with Baby Halley. She can't seem to make her stop crying but magically, Stewart was able to do so. Howard realizes that his wife needs help with the baby and so he applied for a "paid" paternity leave which irritates Sheldon.

Showrunner Steve Molaro said that he found it interesting to watch how a new baby affects the dynamics of the characters of the show. He said: "It's also just as easy to go back to work and somebody is taking care of the baby and its Big Bang as usual." There are no words yet if Baby Halley will ever be seen in the show for real or will she stay like a voice like her grandmother who was heard, but never seen till she died on the show.

Meanwhile, Glamour commended creators of 'The Big Bang Theory' for keeping the show real when it comes to the struggles of being a new mom. It was not new to everyone that Bernadette disliked having children and she claimed not feeling excited at all when she was pregnant. And having to deal with post-partum depression is another thing that most women experience but mostly overlooked. The series was able to capture what women have to endure in starting a family.

Sheldon gave Bernadette a tip saying: "Up to 80% of new mothers experience baby blues... the best thing to do is to reassure them they're doing a good job." He then tells the new mom that she is doing a good job so far. 'The Big Bang Theory' is seen every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.