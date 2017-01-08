Carbon Can Form Six Bond Molecule, Breaking The 4 Bond Limit

Carbon, the sixth element of the periodic table is one of the most popular and most available element on Earth. The organic compound could not be formed without Carbon. To form an Organic compound molecule, Carbon atoms share its four valence electrons from its outer electron orbit and create a bond with other Carbon, Hydrogen or other elements. But now, Scientists had confirmed that the rule could be broken by extending the four bond limit to six.

In the year 1970, a group of German scientists first made this unusual experiment on the molecule named hexamethylbenzene. Researchers found that the molecule could stay in a stable configuration with hexagonal shaped six electron carbon ring. Extra Carbon atoms stick out of the Vertex rings and attached with Hydrogen atoms. Leftover electrons zipped around the middle of the ring to give more strength to the bonds and made the molecule more stable.

As per the report by ScienceNews, researchers removed two electrons from the molecule and left it with a positive(+ve) charge. It seemed some dramatic change in its shape, their calculation denotes that the exotic molecule rearranged itself into the structure from where the Carbon atom was bonded to six other carbons. Although none of the researchers were confirmed about the structural change factor with the experiment.

Now, 40 years later, a team of chemists from the Free University of Berlin directed by Moritz Malischewski reopened those papers and started the same experiment on the Hexamethylbenzene molecule. Researchers faced a lot of difficulties at the beginning of experiment because the original paper had a lack of information but finally, researchers managed to create the charged molecule of Hexamethylbenzene.

According to Zmescience, Dr.Malischewski and his team crystallized it with some other molecules and placed it in an X-Ray scanner to create high-resolution Three-dimensional crystal structure. The X-Ray scanned 3D maps suggests that the experiment conducted by the 1970s scientists was true.When one hexamethylbenzene atom loses two electrons then one carbon atom jumps out of the ring and forms a five-sided carbon pyramidal structure.

Dr. Malischewski said in a statement,“This molecule is very exceptional”. He also added that it is the first time Carbon atom is associating with more than four other Carbon atoms. He measured the length of molecular bond and found that the length is longer and also weaker than the four bond Carbon structure length.